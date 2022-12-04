Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.

Organizers say those who came out to see the train, could enjoy live music with the spirit of giving, by donating.

“We’re basically community supported, totally. And we’re just seeing a lot of love here today, with the giving from the community,” said People Helping People Food Pantry Treasurer.“Of course it all comes back to the community, we’re all volunteers, so everything we get here today comes back to the food.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.