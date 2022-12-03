Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’

GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Real-life grinches reportedly destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood.

Arizona’s Family reports four residents reported criminal damage to the Gilbert Police Department in late November.

Resident Nick Murphy said one of his family’s inflatable decorations was destroyed that evening, with surveillance video capturing the incident.

“You can see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, a neighbor’s surveillance video shows somebody popping his Christmas inflatable with a sharp object.

“It kind of breaks my heart a little,” he said.

Murphy and three others reported criminal damage to their Christmas decorations.

“It is somewhat devastating because we spend a lot of money decorating for the holidays, and they might not be able to afford to replace those,” said neighbor Jacqueline Shuttenberg.

But financials aside, Murphy said he won’t let this ruin his Christmas.

“Keep on with the Christmas spirit,” he said. “There are still so many gifts to give. Can’t let them win.”

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.