Bicyclist identified in fatal crash

Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Rockford man Bernard Sawtelle has been identified as the victim that was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Brooke Rd.

Sawtelle was riding his bicycle before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a truck struck him and became trapped underneath.

First responders removed him and began efforts to save him, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he would die from his injuries.

An autopsy revealed that Sawtelle died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen.

The man behind the wheel of the truck, 52-year-old Todd Norton is behind bars and charged of driving under the influence of drugs causing death.

