RRVBC kicks off 23 Days of Giving

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t want to miss this!

Join the Rock River Valley Blood Center along with 23 WIFR for our annual holiday blood drive.

23 Days of Giving marks a time of year when donations are needed the most―donors get busy are out of town and donations tend to be at their lowest, but the demand for life-saving blood is always present.

From now through Dec. 23, all Rock River Valley blood donors will be entered into a drawing to win the Gift of the Day from a local business through 23 WIFR.

Tune into the 23 News morning show or visit Rock River Valley Blood Center on Facebook each day for daily updates.

And don’t forget to make your appointment to donate at any of RRVBC’s locations and be part of the giving season!

