RRVBC could benefit from change in federal blood donation policies

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Life-saving blood is always in high demand and a change in donation policies could allow more donors for one local blood bank.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Wednesday it’s considering a shift from blanket assessments to individual risk assessments to reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

This change would allow anyone that meets the requirements to donate blood regardless of gender and sexual orientation. In 2020, the FDA revised its longstanding guidelines after an increased need during COVID-19. Instead of waiting an entire year, gay or bisexual men can donate after three months of no sexual contact.

“It should be based on science, it should be based on risk, it should not be a blanket statement to say men who have sex with men should not be able to donate blood,” said CEO of Rock River Valley Blood Center, Lisa Entrikin.

Men in same-sex monogamous relationships would have the chance to donate without going through the three-month waiting period.

“They want to give blood, we would love them to give blood, and right now they can’t. So it would be a huge change and a huge benefit to the blood supply in our community,” said Entrikin.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Illinois State Capitol
‘SAFE-T Act’ trailer bill passes IL Senate; moves to House
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction

Latest News

The first web development class started in November and one student is happy she signed up.
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women,...
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
Geronimo Hospitality and Tito's Handmade Vodka combine on a holiday cocktail promotion to raise...
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December
Southerly winds are to send us to the 50s on Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/1/2022