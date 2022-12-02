Rockton kicks off holidays with Christmas Walk weekend

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first weekend of December is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Rockton Christmas Walk.

This three-day festival brings people from the surrounding area to enjoy the magic. For its 38th year, downtown Rockton will be bustling with carriage rides, Santa visits and so much more!

Lighted displays at Settlers Park turn on at 6 p.m. Friday and the Christmas parade strolls through downtown at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A new event this year, Dueling Pianos with Robert Deason and Tyson Leslie, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the American Center, 221 W. Main St. Tickets for this event are available here.

Some events require tickets, which can be purchased at rocktonchristmaswalk.com.

