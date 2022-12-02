Rockton kicks off holidays with Christmas Walk weekend

FILE: Rockton Christmas Walk
FILE: Rockton Christmas Walk(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first weekend of December is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Rockton Christmas Walk.

This three-day festival brings people from the surrounding area to enjoy the magic. For its 38th year, downtown Rockton will be bustling with carriage rides, Santa visits and so much more!

Lighted displays at Settlers Park turn on at 6 p.m. Friday and the Christmas parade strolls through downtown at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A new event this year, Dueling Pianos with Robert Deason and Tyson Leslie, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the American Center, 221 W. Main St. Tickets for this event are available here.

Some events require tickets, which can be purchased at rocktonchristmaswalk.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Illinois State Capitol
‘SAFE-T Act’ trailer bill passes IL Senate; moves to House
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction

Latest News

The assessment is focused on individual risks, which allow more men in same-sex relationships...
RRVBC could benefit from change in federal blood donation policies
House fire on Arlington Avenue
GoFundMe set up for local fire victims
The first web development class started in November and one student is happy she signed up.
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women,...
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps