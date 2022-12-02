‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56

Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black", at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 16, 2016, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL player and “Orange Is the New Black” actor Brad William Henke died at age 56.

His agent said he died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, but the cause of his death was not released.

Henke played football with the New York Giants, including a trip to the Super Bowl, before injuries led to the end of his football career in 1994.

He then went from the football field to TV and movie screens. He appeared in more than 40 movies.

His breakout role came in 2017 on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

He played Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary.

The role earned him a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Henke is survived by his mother, sister, wife, stepson, stepdaughter and a grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Illinois State Capitol
‘SAFE-T Act’ trailer bill passes IL Senate; moves to House
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction

Latest News

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
LIVE: Prince William meets Biden during visit to Boston
Supreme Court hears case on Native Americans and adoption
Supreme Court hears case on Native Americans and adoption
Firefighters walk past a diplomatic car by the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday,...
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts