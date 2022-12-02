Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 3 years for threatening an official

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Michael Euler pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening a public official.

Euler was sentenced to three years in prison after he threatened to kill a Warren public official and police officer Andrew Gray back on October 31.

Prosecutors showed that Euler made verbal threats that he would put a knife in Gray’s throat and kill and skin him alive.

He also threatened to kill Gray’s children.

