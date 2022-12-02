Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 3 years for threatening an official

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Michael Euler pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening a public official.

Euler was sentenced to three years in prison after he threatened to kill a Warren public official and police officer Andrew Gray back on October 31.

Prosecutors showed that Euler made verbal threats that he would put a knife in Gray’s throat and kill and skin him alive.

He also threatened to kill Gray’s children.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Handgun
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot in September. Two other...
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles
Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford Facebook page.
Boys & Girls Club of Rockford mourns loss of director Glenn Patterson

Latest News

Residents ban together to take legal action against Winnebago Landfill
Winnebago Landfill odor draws 534 people to take legal action
Winnebago Landfill lawsuit
Winnebago Landfill lawsuit
Blood donations tend to get lowest around the holidays, but the need for life-saving blood is...
RRVBC kicks off 23 Days of Giving
Honoring Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club director Glenn Patterson
Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson