IDPH: nearly 20,500 new COVID-19 cases reported last week

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released new COVID-19 transmission numbers this week as cold and flu season kicks into high gear.

The announcement comes as an urge for safety since the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18—a rise from the 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week.

“As we enter December and the weather continues to get colder, Illinois is beginning to see an anticipated increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as the flu,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Illinois residents can find the nearest test to treat sites here or may contact their primary care provider for treatment options as soon as they notice symptoms.

Those who haven’t yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are due for a booster shot can visit www.vaccines.gov for bivalent booster availability.

As of December 1, more than 1,500 individuals across the state were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 161 patients were in the ICU and 45 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The state department of public health is reporting a total of 3,885,397 cases, including 35,494 deaths, in 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.