GoFundMe set up for local fire victims

House fire on Arlington Avenue
House fire on Arlington Avenue(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a devastating fire claimed the life of four pets and destroyed the home of a Rockford family, a GoFundMe page has been started to help get the residents back on their feet.

The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 of Arlington avenue, near Sinnissippi Park and Nicholas Conservatory. The two residents and a family pet made it out, but 4 other animals died in the flames. The damages reached $100,000.

To help the family by donating money or clothes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Illinois State Capitol
‘SAFE-T Act’ trailer bill passes IL Senate; moves to House
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction

Latest News

The first web development class started in November and one student is happy she signed up.
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women,...
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
Geronimo Hospitality and Tito's Handmade Vodka combine on a holiday cocktail promotion to raise...
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December
Southerly winds are to send us to the 50s on Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/1/2022