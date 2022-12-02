GoFundMe set up for local fire victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a devastating fire claimed the life of four pets and destroyed the home of a Rockford family, a GoFundMe page has been started to help get the residents back on their feet.

The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 of Arlington avenue, near Sinnissippi Park and Nicholas Conservatory. The two residents and a family pet made it out, but 4 other animals died in the flames. The damages reached $100,000.

To help the family by donating money or clothes, click here.

