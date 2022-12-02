Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

“The Rock County Cancer Coalition is very special to us and we’re happy to be able to give back to those who need it most, especially during the holiday season,” said Klaus Nitsch, senior vice president of restaurant operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Every year we’re inspired by our guests who come together to support this great cause.”

Participating restaurants include:

Bessie’s Diner inside JVL Airport

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

Truk’t

Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin

Beloit Club

