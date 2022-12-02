Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

“The Rock County Cancer Coalition is very special to us and we’re happy to be able to give back to those who need it most, especially during the holiday season,” said Klaus Nitsch, senior vice president of restaurant operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Every year we’re inspired by our guests who come together to support this great cause.”

Participating restaurants include:

  • Bessie’s Diner inside JVL Airport
  • Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
  • Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
  • Truk’t
  • Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
  • The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
  • Beloit Club

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford
Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Handgun
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot in September. Two other...
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

Latest News

The first web development class started in November and one student is happy she signed up.
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women,...
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
Southerly winds are to send us to the 50s on Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/1/2022
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit this month.
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’