Brief temperature surge Friday ahead of massive downturn
Gusty winds to be a major factor through Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures Thursday took a step closer to normal as we welcomed the month of December, and warmer temperatures are in our immediate future.
The combination of cloudy skies and a well-established southerly wind will keep temperatures from falling much below 30° overnight.
The warmer base from which we’ll start Friday morning will give us a head start on the warming process likely to take place on the heels of southerly winds which will gust to up to 30mph. The end result is to be a high temperature in the lower 50s despite a general lack of sunshine. If there is to be sunshine, it’d likely come during the mid to late morning hours.
An approaching cold front will potentially threaten a few sprinkles or light rain showers from the late afternoon through mid-evening hours.
From there, temperatures will tumble thanks to winds that will lock in out of the northwest, rapidly ramping up to 30-35 miles per hour.
Sunshine’s due back in on Saturday, but the continued presence of gusty northwesterly breezes will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
Thankfully, winds are to calm down nicely in time for the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade to step off around 6:00pm Saturday.
