Brief temperature surge Friday ahead of massive downturn

Gusty winds to be a major factor through Saturday
By Mark Henderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures Thursday took a step closer to normal as we welcomed the month of December, and warmer temperatures are in our immediate future.

The combination of cloudy skies and a well-established southerly wind will keep temperatures from falling much below 30° overnight.

Clouds are to remain locked in for most of the night into the morning hours of Friday.
The warmer base from which we’ll start Friday morning will give us a head start on the warming process likely to take place on the heels of southerly winds which will gust to up to 30mph. The end result is to be a high temperature in the lower 50s despite a general lack of sunshine. If there is to be sunshine, it’d likely come during the mid to late morning hours.

A few peeks of sunshine aren't to be ruled out during the mid to late morning hours of Friday,...
Expect southerly winds to gust to up to 30mph on Friday.
An approaching cold front will potentially threaten a few sprinkles or light rain showers from the late afternoon through mid-evening hours.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible with a cold front's passage on Friday evening.
From there, temperatures will tumble thanks to winds that will lock in out of the northwest, rapidly ramping up to 30-35 miles per hour.

Clouds are to remain locked in Friday night, and a wind shift to the northwest is to send...
Winds will pick up out of the northwest late Friday night, sending temperatures crashing.
Sunshine’s due back in on Saturday, but the continued presence of gusty northwesterly breezes will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunshine dominates Saturday, but gusty winds out of the northwest will severely limit...
Expect winds to remain a factor well into Saturday.
Thankfully, winds are to calm down nicely in time for the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade to step off around 6:00pm Saturday.

Thankfully, winds will subside rather quickly Saturday evening.
