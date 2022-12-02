Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!

The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m.

New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate with after the parade, set up at Discover Tax on N. Main Street on the east side of the bridge.

Santa is set to visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Belvidere YMCA for photos and special requests for Christmas morning. The YMCA is also hosting a winter carnival inside the building complete with games and face painting.

