Belvidere Hometown Christmas has full schedule of events for Friday night

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Friday of December means the return of tradition with Belvidere Hometown Christmas. This year brings another full schedule of holiday festivities, starting with a parade through downtown. Below is a full list of events.

5:30 p.m. : “Light Up the Night Parade” through downtown Belvidere, by the Belvidere Park District

Post-parade: Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris hosts the tree lighting ceremony in Hub Plaza

5-9 p.m. : Hometown Christmas Tree Giving, presented by the Boone County 4-H Federation. The trees will be on display for voting in the Community Building.

5-9 p.m. : Local vendors have unique gifts for sale at Mrs. Claus’ Market, also in the Community Building

6:30-9 p.m. : Sips & Sprinkles hosts the Elf Shop for kids to buy gifts

6:30-9 p.m. : Outdoor Christmas movie, sponsored by Redemption Church and Ford F-140 Lightning

6:30-9 p.m.: Horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Belvidere, sponsored by Boone County REALTORS

6:30-9 p.m. : Live Nativity presented by volunteers at Immanuel Lutheran Church

6:30-9 p.m. : Pictures with Santa and Winter Carnival at the Belvidere YMCA. Participants can register in advance for a time slot.

6:30-9 p.m. : Hometown Christmas print buttons will be sold with this year’s art piece.

6:30-9 p.m. : Free hot chocolate, grab-and-go crafts and Badges With Books at the Belvidere Fire Department

6:30-9 p.m. : Send letters to Santa at the Historic Post Office, located at 200 S. State St.

6:30-9 p.m. : Whoville is on display is Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, 319 S. State St.

6:30-9 p.m. : Crafts and stories at the Hidden Aerie, thanks to the Ida Public Library

7 p.m. : “Christmas Cabaret Preview” by the Belvidere Theater Company in the Hidden Aerie