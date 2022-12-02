Belvidere Hometown Christmas has full schedule of events for Friday night

Belvidere Hometown Christmas
Belvidere Hometown Christmas(WIFR)
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Friday of December means the return of tradition with Belvidere Hometown Christmas. This year brings another full schedule of holiday festivities, starting with a parade through downtown. Below is a full list of events.

  • 5:30 p.m. : “Light Up the Night Parade” through downtown Belvidere, by the Belvidere Park District
  • Post-parade: Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris hosts the tree lighting ceremony in Hub Plaza
  • 5-9 p.m. : Hometown Christmas Tree Giving, presented by the Boone County 4-H Federation. The trees will be on display for voting in the Community Building.
  • 5-9 p.m. : Local vendors have unique gifts for sale at Mrs. Claus’ Market, also in the Community Building
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Sips & Sprinkles hosts the Elf Shop for kids to buy gifts
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Outdoor Christmas movie, sponsored by Redemption Church and Ford F-140 Lightning
  • 6:30-9 p.m.: Horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Belvidere, sponsored by Boone County REALTORS
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Live Nativity presented by volunteers at Immanuel Lutheran Church
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Pictures with Santa and Winter Carnival at the Belvidere YMCA. Participants can register in advance for a time slot.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Hometown Christmas print buttons will be sold with this year’s art piece.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Free hot chocolate, grab-and-go crafts and Badges With Books at the Belvidere Fire Department
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Send letters to Santa at the Historic Post Office, located at 200 S. State St.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Whoville is on display is Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, 319 S. State St.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. : Crafts and stories at the Hidden Aerie, thanks to the Ida Public Library
  • 7 p.m. : “Christmas Cabaret Preview” by the Belvidere Theater Company in the Hidden Aerie
  • 7-9 p.m. : Piñatas every half hour at Discover Tax, 121 N. State St., with a celebration at 9.

An interactive map of the festivities is available here.

