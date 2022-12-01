SAFE-T Act trailer bill passes Illinois Senate; moves to House for consideration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SAFE-T Act trailer bill has officially passed out of the Senate on a 38-17 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Senate Democrats filed the trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act Tuesday night―addressing concerns brought up across the state about the wording of the bill and how it will affect the best interest of the public.

Now, lawmakers will try to pass the legislation out of both chambers before the veto session ends Thursday.

