Rockford Park District lights up holiday displays Dec. 1

Published: Dec. 1, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight, decorations and lights will glimmer across Rockford parks!

Night-time winter light displays by the Rockford Park District begin December 1 at Alpine Park entrance, Brown Park, Fairgrounds Park, Sand Park Pool and Wantz Memorial Park.

The Making Parks Bright light displays will shine from dusk till dawn through January 9, 2023.

Visitors can share their photos of the displays on social media with the hashtag #rpdfun.

More Winter Flurry initiatives for the 2022-23 season can be found on the park district website here.

Check out a video of the displays from the Rockford Park District YouTube channel:

