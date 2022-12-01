More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

Major drug bust
Major drug bust(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home.

Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.

More than 42,000 grams (92.5 pounds) of cannabis were seized from the residence along with cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number.

Miranda is being held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

