Illinois’ library announces theme for student art contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling all student artists! The Illinois State Board of Education and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum are looking for students to create an artwork based on what they interpret what “Home” is.

The contest is two-dimensional art like a drawing, painting or collage, the categories will be in age groups from Elementary to High School.

Here are some requirements:

Artwork must be up to 14 by 11 inches

Can’t feature copyrighted characters

Each age group will have a winner and two runners-up.

Students have until January 12 to submit their artwork and the winners will be announced on March 13.

Winners will have their artwork displayed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for the rest of the year.

For more information you can visit this link.

