Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn.

“Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.

But preparations halted when Clint’s mother called telling him the paramedics were at the home tending to his dad.

“He was on his bike and um, came upstairs and sat down,” he said.

Glenn was a former teacher turned leader of the Blackhawk Boys & Girls club. Clint says his dad always had that drive to help others in need.

“I think so much of the reason behind my dad’s want to give back to the community is because he was a product of other men like him, so a lot of people don’t know this about my dad but he grew up most of his life without a father figure in his life and he has some really good mentors.”

It was these mentors that encouraged Glenn to get involved in the community―and why his passing is so hard on so many people.

“He touched so many lives, and I got to see a lot of that,” says Clint.

Glenn died from a heart attack that night and even though Rockfordians won’t forget the work he’s done in the community, Clint will simply remember him for being a great dad.

“The guy never missed a practice of mine, he was at every practice, every game, away tournaments, you know he didn’t care, he was gonna be there.”

Memorial services for Glenn Patterson will be held throughout the weekend and into next week:

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - Candlelight vigil at the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club , 330 15th Ave., Rockford

4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 - Visitation at Forest City Church (formerly Heartland Community Church) , 1280 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Visitation at Forest City Church

1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Funeral at Forest City Church (formerly Heartland Community Church) , 1280 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Repass at Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave., Rockford

