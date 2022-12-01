Chilly day with strong winds only adding to the bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a chilly one today, and a windy one at that, with temperatures not even breaking into the 30s.

Our high in Rockford today was only 29 degrees with a wind-chill of 10 degrees, making it feel a lot colder outside. Hopefully you were bundled up in your scarves, gloves, hat and winter coat to protect yourself from the harsh cold.

Northwest winds at 16 mph did not help how cold it felt outside, even with gusts ramping up tp 38 mph.

Tonight’s temperature will reach a cool 21 degrees with winds continuing to come in from the northwest direction between 13 and 22 mph.

The rest of tonight and Thursday will stay pretty clear. Thursday could come with some scattered clouds here and there, but otherwise the day is pretty sunny.

Scatter clouds but mainly sunny skies (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Friday however is a different story, with the day being pretty overcast and a small chance of flurries possible. The night though will provide scattered rain showers until midnight when it will break apart.

Clouds begin to make their way into the county (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy cloud coverage prepare for rain later in the day (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain rolls in but only for a brief moment (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Because of the rain and cold temperature mix, it could make travel dangerous if roads are icy.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.