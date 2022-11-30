Rockford music academy to welcome local jazz violinist for concert

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Music Academy in Rockford will welcome a special guest next Friday to perform alongside its students.

Randy Sabien, jazz violinist and Rockford native will perform in the first show of the academy’s 2022 Winter Workshop at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, hosted at First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St.

Ensemble groups, Measure Five and Vivaldi also will delight guests during the evening.

The 2022 Winter Workshop is just one arena fans can see Sabien in. He is also in town playing as part of a residency at The Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center.

Guests can reserve their seats at https://www.musicacademyinrockford.com/randy-sabien.

