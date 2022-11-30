Rockford could see improvements with largest amount of funding in city history

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to help from both state and federal grants, Rockford City Engineer Timothy Hinkens says the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), is one for the books.

“There were a lot of opportunities, and Rockford was in a lot of need, so we were able to secure a lot of those,” said Hinkens. “It’s the largest in city history, over 25% from last year which was one of the largest.”

Putting together both secured local and outside agency funds, about $345 million dollars could go towards rebuilding the city’s roadways, bridges, sidewalks, storm and water facilities in the next five years.

“Everything from fixing the Alpine Dam, working more along Keith Creek,” said Alderperson Kevin Frost. Frost chairs the Rockford Finance and Personnel Committee. It’s members gave the go-ahead on the initiative at city council Monday. “Those folks have really worked hard behind the scenes on a large number of projects, in both size and scope.”

One of those projects is construction down Alpine Road, an area Hinkens says the city has no jurisdiction over.

“The state has now committed to completely reconstructing that road, using their funds,” said Hinkens.

Hinkens says many of these improvements will also give a boost to the city’s Workforce Development Program, which introduces young adults to the trades. “While they’re doing that, they’re improving infrastructure, mainly sidewalks,” said Hinkens. “We’re getting all these infrastructure improvements, and improving our workforce.”

Frost says the CIP will go to full council next week, where members will decide whether to put the plan into place. Hinkens encourages people to go on their website to view all of the plans details, which you can see here.

