Not-for-profits show holiday spirit in FHN Community Festival of Trees

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Local not-for-profit organizations are putting their holiday spirit on display this month during FHN’s Community Festival of Trees.

21 organizations decked their holiday trees to participate in the festivities. The decorations can be seen free to the public from now through Thursday, Dec. 22., at the Freeport Public Library,100 E. Douglas St., or online.

Community members can vote through Saturday, December 10 via ballot at the library or virtually through the FHN website.

Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges and the public at the end of the festival; People’s Choice, $500; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

For more information on the Community Festival of Trees or any of the FHN Festival of Trees events, visit www.fhn.org/festivaloftrees.

