Not-for-profits show holiday spirit in FHN Community Festival of Trees

Not-for-profits are putting their holiday spirit on display at the Freeport Public Library, now...
Not-for-profits are putting their holiday spirit on display at the Freeport Public Library, now through December 22.(FHN Community Festival of Trees website)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Local not-for-profit organizations are putting their holiday spirit on display this month during FHN’s Community Festival of Trees.

21 organizations decked their holiday trees to participate in the festivities. The decorations can be seen free to the public from now through Thursday, Dec. 22., at the Freeport Public Library,100 E. Douglas St., or online.

Community members can vote through Saturday, December 10 via ballot at the library or virtually through the FHN website.

Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges and the public at the end of the festival; People’s Choice, $500; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

For more information on the Community Festival of Trees or any of the FHN Festival of Trees events, visit www.fhn.org/festivaloftrees.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Two victims named in Genoa crash
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
GoFundMe page set up for Kinnickinnick teacher
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
Handgun
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
Photo of the DMV
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December

Latest News

Residents can pick up a camera on a first-come first-serve basis at 320 West Exchange Street.
Freeport mom of gun violence victim looks to make city safer
Rockford City Hall in downtown
Rockford could see improvements with largest amount of funding in city history
Rockford's proposed Capital Improvement Program passes finance committee
Rockford's proposed Capital Improvement Program passes finance committee
A strong cold front is quickly charging through the Stateline Tuesday evening.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/29/2022