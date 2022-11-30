Hononegah’s Brayden Savitski-Lynde signs NLI to play men’s volleyball at Ball State

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The reigning NIC-10 MVP has found his collegiate home. Hononegah’s Brayden Savitski-Lynde will head to Muncie, Indiana next year where he’ll continue his volleyball career at Ball State.

The Cardinals are just one of approximately 60 NCAA Division I and II schools to offer the sport at a varsity level. The Cardinals men’s volleyball conference is the Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. The MIVA contains a mix of DI and DII programs including Ball State, Lewis, Lindenwood, Loyola Chicago, McKendree, Ohio State, Purdue-Fort Wayne, and Quincy.

The Muncie-based program is the reigning MIVA regular season and tournament champs, and after a 23-4 year they finished in third at the NCAA Tournament.

Savitski-Lynde said a personal connection is what drew him to Ball State.

“My setter for my club team is going there so they’ve been watching a lot of my games and it just worked out, I really loved the school they’re a really good school and they were watching all my games and they got interested in me,” Savitski-Lynde said.

The Hononegah senior plans to major in business at college.

