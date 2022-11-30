Hononegah’s Brayden Savitski-Lynde signs NLI to play men’s volleyball at Ball State

The Cardinals reached the Final Four last season and are the reigning MIVA champs
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The reigning NIC-10 MVP has found his collegiate home. Hononegah’s Brayden Savitski-Lynde will head to Muncie, Indiana next year where he’ll continue his volleyball career at Ball State.

The Cardinals are just one of approximately 60 NCAA Division I and II schools to offer the sport at a varsity level. The Cardinals men’s volleyball conference is the Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. The MIVA contains a mix of DI and DII programs including Ball State, Lewis, Lindenwood, Loyola Chicago, McKendree, Ohio State, Purdue-Fort Wayne, and Quincy.

The Muncie-based program is the reigning MIVA regular season and tournament champs, and after a 23-4 year they finished in third at the NCAA Tournament.

Savitski-Lynde said a personal connection is what drew him to Ball State.

“My setter for my club team is going there so they’ve been watching a lot of my games and it just worked out, I really loved the school they’re a really good school and they were watching all my games and they got interested in me,” Savitski-Lynde said.

The Hononegah senior plans to major in business at college.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Fatal Accident
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GoFundMe page set up for Kinnickinnick teacher
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
Handgun
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself

Latest News

Auburn’s Bryan Ott headlines Stateline group of 2023 IBCA Hall of Fame inductees
Auburn’s Bryan Ott headlines Stateline group of 2023 IBCA Hall of Fame inductees
Freeport native Zeke Vandenburgh earns MVC Defensive Player of the Year
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Harlem, Auburn close out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic, ‘Bago holds home opener
Harlem, Auburn close out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic, ‘Bago holds home opener