Freeport mom of gun violence victim looks to make city safer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of her great loss, Robbie Capp is doing something to help curb gun violence in Freeport.

The mom of 32-year-old gun violence victim Justin Capp raised more than $1,700 through the #StoppingCrimeWithJustinCapp initiative to curb the violence by increasing neighborhood surveillance.

Justin and another victim, Terrance Haynes, 36, were killed on November 18, 2021 at a friend’s house near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue in Freeport.

To date, two suspects seen fleeing from the area are still unknown.

Funds from the campaign were used to purchase 41 cameras for residences in high-crime areas. The cameras are easy to install and only need an internet subscription and a smartphone to operate.

“I am hoping that each year at the time of Justin’s murder, we can continue to help fight crime,” she said.

Capp’s goal is to have at least one camera on every street in Freeport.

Residents on South Float Avenue, West American, West Iroquois, West Pleasant and East Illinois streets have already begun installation as part of the initiative.

Some cameras are available on a first-come-first-serve basis at the 320 West Exchange Street police station.

“I am sorry for Ms. Capp’s loss,” says Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. “I commend her and am inspired to see her involvement in trying to help curb the tide of violence. It’s through citizen initiatives and partnerships like this that we can make Freeport a safer place to live.”

Anyone looking to donate to the campaign can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.