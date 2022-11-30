Freeport mom of gun violence victim looks to make city safer

Residents can pick up a camera on a first-come first-serve basis at 320 West Exchange Street.
Residents can pick up a camera on a first-come first-serve basis at 320 West Exchange Street.(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of her great loss, Robbie Capp is doing something to help curb gun violence in Freeport.

The mom of 32-year-old gun violence victim Justin Capp raised more than $1,700 through the #StoppingCrimeWithJustinCapp initiative to curb the violence by increasing neighborhood surveillance.

Justin and another victim, Terrance Haynes, 36, were killed on November 18, 2021 at a friend’s house near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue in Freeport.

To date, two suspects seen fleeing from the area are still unknown.

Funds from the campaign were used to purchase 41 cameras for residences in high-crime areas. The cameras are easy to install and only need an internet subscription and a smartphone to operate.

“I am hoping that each year at the time of Justin’s murder, we can continue to help fight crime,” she said.

Capp’s goal is to have at least one camera on every street in Freeport.

Residents on South Float Avenue, West American, West Iroquois, West Pleasant and East Illinois streets have already begun installation as part of the initiative.

Some cameras are available on a first-come-first-serve basis at the 320 West Exchange Street police station.

“I am sorry for Ms. Capp’s loss,” says Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. “I commend her and am inspired to see her involvement in trying to help curb the tide of violence. It’s through citizen initiatives and partnerships like this that we can make Freeport a safer place to live.”

Anyone looking to donate to the campaign can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Two victims named in Genoa crash
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
GoFundMe page set up for Kinnickinnick teacher
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
Handgun
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
Photo of the DMV
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December

Latest News

Rockford City Hall in downtown
Rockford could see improvements with largest amount of funding in city history
Rockford's proposed Capital Improvement Program passes finance committee
Rockford's proposed Capital Improvement Program passes finance committee
A strong cold front is quickly charging through the Stateline Tuesday evening.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/29/2022
Photo of the DMV
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December