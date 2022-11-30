Crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detours traffic
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-vehicle crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detoured traffic for about an hour on Wednesday.
Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the incident, which happened dangerously close to train tracks.
The vehicle involved appeared to sustain heavy front-end damage.
While the crash remains under investigation, no reports of injuries or charges have been released.
