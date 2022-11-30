Crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detours traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-vehicle crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detoured traffic for about an hour on Wednesday.

Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the incident, which happened dangerously close to train tracks.

The vehicle involved appeared to sustain heavy front-end damage.

While the crash remains under investigation, no reports of injuries or charges have been released.

