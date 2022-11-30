Bicyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old man died Wednesday after becoming trapped under a crashed vehicle on Brooke Road in Rockford.

Todd Norton, 52, of Rockford is charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death. He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the crash, which happened dangerously close to train tracks. The crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detoured traffic for about an hour on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries. Authorities have not named the man who died at this time.

Rockford police tweeted about the update on Norton’s charges around 10:45 a.m. Thursday:

RELEASE: Rockford Man Charged after Traffic Crash pic.twitter.com/mxRBspCVUx — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 1, 2022

