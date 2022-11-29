Wildlife rescue asks for community help, rescues blind racoon from Machesney Park tree

Photo courtesy of Christina's Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation
Photo courtesy of Christina's Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation(Christina's Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local wildlife rescue has been in a whirlwind this week with one of their furry patients.

According to Christina’s Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation, “Ruby” the blind raccoon, had been stuck in a tree in Machesney Park since Thanksgiving.

With some help from Dave and Troy with Busy Beaver Tree Care, Ruby was brought down from the tree on Monday and is now resting and recovering.

Christina’s Critters is a licensed rehabilitation specialist who operates solely on donations to help with animal care including food, shelter and veterinary checkups. The organization says Ruby was born blind and lived in the wild her whole life. She came into the rescue’s life after being attacked by a coyote.

“She was being treated for her injuries,” a post on social media reads. .”..and started to get extremely aggressive after a week and a half.  We decided it was in her/our best interest to release her and unfortunately, she went back to the same tree and is stuck again!”

The blind raccoon mama apparently chose that tree as her safe place after the coyote attack and returned after being released from Christina’s Critters.

“Without these 2 wonderful men I don’t know what we would have done,” the organization shared on social media after the rescue. “They were absolutely amazing when above and beyond!”

