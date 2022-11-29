Two victims named in Genoa crash

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Photo of the shot car
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

Latest News

Janesville Police Department
Machesney Park naval recruiter accused of child sexual assault
House fire on Arlington Avenue
Rockford house fire displaces two people, kills four pets
Photo of people making donations
Rockton non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday with gift drive
Photo of Giving Tuesday signs
Giving Tuesday