Two victims named in Genoa crash

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in the crash.

