Rockton non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday with gift drive

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Those organizations known all year for giving is happy to be receiving for one day every year.

Neon one reports that Giving Tuesday reached record highs in 2021 with an estimated $2.7B donated in the United States. Many non-profits encourage community members to donate items and money to help those in need.

“The end of the year is really big for non-profits,” Laura Wilkinson, the fund development director with Goldie B Floberg.

Giving Tuesday is an annual national holiday dedicated to shared compassion and gift giving with a focus on non-profits who help give back to the community.

“Sometimes you might not know that there is a non-profit doing great work. If you pay attention on giving Tuesday there’s away you can give back and be a part of their mission,” said Wilkinson.

Goldie B Floberg is an organization that has been around since 1974 and help those who live with disabilities. Leaders say they have been around for so long because of the communities generosity that has propelled them forward each year.

One of it’s biggest events is Mother Christmas; a gift giving program that occurs on Giving Tuesday.

“Actually with mother Christmas, the people we serve make-up wish lists and we work off of their wish lists,” said Jeanette Jones, the office operations manager with Goldie B Floberg.

Organizers with the non-profit hand deliver the gifts that are donated for specific people that are a part of Goldie Floberg.

“It’s a great time because there are so many people that come together to provide support for organizations they’re a part of or maybe want to know more about or the individuals that attend the services,” said Pam Carey who is the executive director for Barbara Olson Center of Hope.

Leaders with Goldie say, with excess donations they will get the opportunity to provide home-made meals for the people they serve on Christmas Day.

Donations can be made on Goldie B Floberg’s website or dropped off at the center in Rockton.

