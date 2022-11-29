Rockford house fire displaces two people, kills four pets

House fire on Arlington Avenue
House fire on Arlington Avenue(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire in Rockford Tuesday morning kept first responders busy for almost three hours. The cause of the fire at 1643 Arlington Avenue is still under investigation, but the two people living there were able to get out safely, along with one of their dogs. Unfortunately, four other pets died.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to District Chief Kyle Hill, but not before causing around $100,00 in damage. Crews stayed at the scene until about 7:30 to assist the residents and assess the damage. The two people living there are now displaced.

In the wake of Tuesday morning, the Rockford Fire Department reminds people to make sure all bedroom smoke detectors work and to practice emergency exit drills.

