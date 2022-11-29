OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center receives large donation for pediatric oncology campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center board member and investment advisor is giving back to the healthcare system in a big way.

Philanthropist John M. Pepe made a generous gift Tuesday to the organization in memory of his late son. The boy died in 1963 from childhood leukemia at the tender age of 1.

Pepe’s gift will be used to fund an endowed chair of pediatric oncology named after his son, John M. Pepe, Jr., in support of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute campaign. His gift marks the largest philanthropic campaign in the 145-year history of OSF HealthCare.

As a previous member on the OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center advisory board, the foundation’s board of directors and the medical center’s investment committee Pepe has been invested with OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center for years.

“John and his family have been tremendous supporters of OSF HealthCare for a long time,” said Ryan Duvall, Strategic Philanthropy Officer for the OSF HealthCare Foundation. “The Pepe’s generosity, especially when it comes to helping people fighting cancer, is unwavering. The generosity of their gift will impact patients for years to come.”

In 2015, a previous donation was used to fund the OSF Saint Anthony’s newly expanded cancer center. The center was renamed the Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care, in memory of Pepe’s wife, Patricia, who died from cancer that same year.

The Pepe family also donated the Garden of Hope, which is located outside of the cancer center in Rockford. Patricia was an active community member who was involved in local gardening and arts clubs, serving on both the Rockford Symphony and Rockford Garden Club boards.

“I’ve been fortunate to have achieved success in my career, which has afforded me the opportunity to help others,” he says. “To me, this recent gift is a way to bring my late wife and son together again. Pat and I were young at the time when our first child was born and ultimately passed away. My family has always enjoyed a special relationship with OSF Saint Anthony and the staff has treated my family wonderfully, as they have with so many other families. I’m proud to say that I’m still close with many of the Mission Partners and people I served on boards with over the many years.”

