Machesney Park naval recruiter accused of child sexual assault

Janesville Police Department
Janesville Police Department(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old naval recruiter faces felony charges for allegedly using social media to attract underage girls for sexual contact.

Bryan M. Bradley-Hubbard, of Machesney Park, was arrested Monday on sexual assault charges.

Authorities claim that Bradley-Hubbard used his position to gain access to personal information about the juveniles and inappropriately contacted several of them via social media while working as a recruiter at a local high school.

According to reports, Bradley-Hubbard lied and told the juveniles that he was 18 years old, and had unwanted sexual contact with at least two of them.

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has opened a separate investigation regarding Bradley-Hubbard’s conduct.

He faces four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with further information to report on this incident can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Photo of the shot car
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

Latest News

House fire on Arlington Avenue
Rockford house fire displaces two people, kills four pets
Photo of people making donations
Rockton non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday with gift drive
Photo of Giving Tuesday signs
Giving Tuesday
Clouds are to keep our temperatures on the mild side overnight.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/28/2022