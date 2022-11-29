Machesney Park naval recruiter accused of child sexual assault

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old naval recruiter faces felony charges for allegedly using social media to attract underage girls for sexual contact.

Bryan M. Bradley-Hubbard, of Machesney Park, was arrested Monday on sexual assault charges.

Authorities claim that Bradley-Hubbard used his position to gain access to personal information about the juveniles and inappropriately contacted several of them via social media while working as a recruiter at a local high school.

According to reports, Bradley-Hubbard lied and told the juveniles that he was 18 years old, and had unwanted sexual contact with at least two of them.

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has opened a separate investigation regarding Bradley-Hubbard’s conduct.

He faces four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with further information to report on this incident can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

