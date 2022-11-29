Kinnickinnick community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did.

The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnickinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day.

Family friends say she dedicated her life to education—teaching for 21 years.

Community members will gather from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at the school on Pine Lane in memoriam. Attendants are encouraged to wear purple in her honor.

Visitation is open to the public, with details available on the school’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, organizers say donations can be made to Hoo Haven Wildlife Rescue. There will be a drop box for donations at the visitation and memorial services.

A GoFundMe is established for funeral arrangements, bills and college funds for Denise’s two daughters.

“Denise was incredibly passionate about everything that she loved. Be it her family, her students, or random animals that would wander upon their porch,” wrote one family friend.

