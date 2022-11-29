Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford Facebook page.
Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford Facebook page.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died.

Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club.

Patterson started his journey with the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club as a member and grew with the program into a positive influence for kids and young adults.

Staff shared the news of Patterson’s death on Monday via Facebook:

“It is with great sadness and gratitude for his commitment to youth that we remember Glenn Patterson. Glenn was a Boys & Girls Club member growing up and returned to play an integral role as Director of our Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club and a member of our senior leadership team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the club members who were impacted through his mentorship daily,” the post reads.

