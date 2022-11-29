Boys & Girls Club of Rockford mourns loss of director Glenn Patterson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford is mourning the loss of a community leader this week.

Memorial services for Glenn Patterson will be held throughout the weekend and into next week:

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - Candlelight vigil at the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club , 330 15th Ave., Rockford

4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 - Visitation at Forest City Church (formerly Heartland Community Church) , 1280 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Visitation at Forest City Church

1 to 3 ,p.m. Tuesday Dec. 6 - Funeral at Forest City Church (formerly Heartland Community Church) , 1280 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Repass at Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave., Rockford

Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to those who attended the club and participated in its mission.

Patterson began his journey with the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club as a member―growing with the program as an influencer in many lives.

Staff shared the news of Patterson’s death on Monday via Facebook:

“It is with great sadness and gratitude for his commitment to youth that we remember Glenn Patterson. Glenn was a Boys & Girls Club member growing up and returned to play an integral role as Director of our Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club and a member of our senior leadership team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the club members who were impacted through his mentorship daily,” the post reads.

