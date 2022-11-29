Auburn’s Bryan Ott headlines Stateline group of 2023 IBCA Hall of Fame inductees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday the IBCA announced their 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and five inductees will represent the Stateline in the upcoming class.

Auburn boys basketball Head Coach Bryan Ott will head to the Hall of Fame after racking up over 400 wins and counting in his time with the Knights. Ott has been the Head coach at Auburn since 1999-00. During his time with Auburn Ott has won eight regionals, four sectionals, and has made two state appearances with a third-place finish in 2012 and a fourth-place finish in 2016.

Along with Ott, four other Stateliners will head to the Hall of Fame. In the players category, South Beloit and Northwestern trailblazer Stacey Neal will be inducted along with Rockford High School standout Frank Johnson.

Meanwhile, in the friends of basketball category, longtime camp coach Bill Wilhelmi will be inducted and Pecatonica’s Butch Rosecke will earn a spot as well.

