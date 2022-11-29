4 pets killed after house fire on Arlington Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning house fire on Tuesday has driven community members to reach out in support to the family who lost everything.

The cause of the fire at 1643 Arlington Avenue is still under investigation, but the two people living there were able to get out safely.

Latsamy Mahavong shared that while they lost two dogs and two cats, one dog named Shippo did make it out alive.

“We are heartbroken and at a loss, as we did lose everything else in the fire,” Mahavong shared. “If anyone can do anything whether it’s donating clothes, money, or even saying a prayer for our family during this devastating season in our lives.”

Mahavong created a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

While District Chief Kyle Hill says the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, it caused nearly $100,00 in damage.

Crews stayed at the scene until about 7:30 Tuesday morning to assist the residents and assess the damage.

In the wake of Tuesday morning, the Rockford Fire Department reminds people to make sure all bedroom smoke detectors work and to practice emergency exit drills.

