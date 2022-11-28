Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting.

Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.

Warren is a bus driver and a Sunday school teacher. She says, there is no way she would be the target.

She has asked 23 News to not show her face on television.

The Rockford resident enjoyed Thanksgiving much like everyone else―good food, company, and a relaxing night; but things turned for the worst when she was woken up around 1 a.m. by the sound of gunshots right outside her home near the 1800 block of East 14th Street and South 17th Avenue.

“Suddenly I see this hole in my (car) door,” said Warren.

Five more bullet holes followed along the side of her car and a dent where a bullet ricocheted off her side mirror.

She says the next morning, her daughter told Warren her car had a flat tire. When she opened the trunk to get the spare, Janis watched in disbelief as two bullets rolled out.

“We found seven places that were shot and later we found seven of the cartridge casings. I was stunned and then a little angry and hurt,” she explained.

Warren says a small, white car was parked in her usual parking spot, forcing her to park across the street.

She believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity.

“Don’t shoot a gun in somebody’s neighborhood for starters, and secondly make sure you’ve got the right car,” said Warren.

Warren says she has full coverage for her car but has to pay a $500 deductible. She fears her car has been damaged internally but won’t know for another two weeks.

She says if police find the suspect she will press charges.

