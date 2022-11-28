Rockford Choral Union celebrates Messiah Presentation’s 76th year

photo of the orchestra
photo of the orchestra(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford holiday tradition dating back to the mid-40s, and a huge crowd gathered at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the 76th Messiah Presentation.

More than 65 churches represent members of the Rockford Choral Union, and every Thanksgiving weekend. George Freedrick Handel’s Messiah is presented as a gift to the community, and the 60 voice choir includes a 17-piece orchestra. Handel Wrote Messiah in 1741 in a 21 day stretch.

“It’s just a glorious piece. It takes readings from the scriptures from Isaiah all the way through revelations and it’s just glorious music,” said Michael Beert, the Rockford Choral Union conductor.

