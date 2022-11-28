Plenty of ups and downs in the week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively phenomenal first three quarters of the holiday weekend, Sunday was a bit of a clunker, by comparison. Though our official high temperature of 49° will put Sunday on the above normal side of the ledger, it was hardly a mild day, to say the least.

That high temperature occurred in the mid-morning hours before a cold front sent temperatures quickly downward the rest of the day. Add to that a gusty northwesterly wind and a few rain showers, and the end result was a day that was far from spectacular.

Skies are clearing Sunday evening, which will lead to what appears to be a very pleasant Monday. Winds are to turn back to the south and southwest, which will allow for temperatures to reach the middle to upper 40s, comfortably above normal by late November standards.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to increase Monday night ahead of our next storm system, which will keep temperature from falling below the middle 30s overnight.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate from start to finish on Tuesday, though southerly winds are to send temperatures well into the 50s once again. Showers are to develop to our west in the afternoon, but the earliest any wet weather would arrive here would be very late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to sweep through the area rather quickly Tuesday evening as a cold front barrels through the region. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible with this round of wet weather, severe weather is not a concern for us at all. Across the Lower Mississippi River Valley, however, it could be a much different story.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much colder air is to rapidly funnel into the Stateline late Tuesday night, as temperatures are ticketed for the teens by early Wednesday morning. Not surprisingly, the snow that will fall over much of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota could potentially sneak in here overnight Tuesday, though the early read is that we’re not to be concerned with accumulation.

November’s to close on a chilly note Wednesday, and a windy one as well. Despite full sunshine expected Wednesday, temperatures may struggle to reach the freezing mark.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

December’s opening day Thursday is to feature noticeable improvements in the temperature department, and sunshine is expected to prevail once again. Expect highs to reach 39° Thursday, which is right on par with where December 1 temperatures should be.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another gush of mild, Pacific air is due in Friday, and will likely stick around through the weekend. Temperatures Friday underneath abundant sunshine are to reach the lower 50s, while both Saturday and Sunday are to remain in the middle 40s.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Regarding the upcoming weekend from a precipitation standpoint, Saturday looks to be a dry day, while Sunday could potentially feature a wintry mix of rain and snow, especially at night.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.