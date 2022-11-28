Oregon superintendent announces 2024 retirement

Former Oregon High School principal on deck as a replacement.
Oregon High School
Oregon High School(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - After 13 years in the Oregon School District #220 as superintendent, Dr. Tom Mahoney says he will retire effective June 30, 2024.

Dr. PJ Caposey, former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, has been appointed by the school board to replace Mahoney.

“It has been an honor to serve as Oregon’s superintendent these last 13 years,” said Dr. Mahoney. “I love the OCUSD community, and I have loved being its school superintendent. OCUSD is a remarkable place to learn, work, and live. I know the district will continue a successful path led by Dr. Caposey.”

Caposey was recently named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Boards.

“The Oregon School District Board of Education is excited to work with Dr. Caposey in his new role,” said Dr. Bryan Wills, Board President. “Dr. Caposey has the experience and background needed to help the district reach its future goals and drive academic success.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
Photo of attendees walking along Main street
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon

Latest News

2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
WEB EXTRA: Two Aurora officers save woman, son from icy pond
WEB EXTRA: Two Aurora officers save woman, son from icy pond
Now Bustos will pass the torch to Eric Sorensen and is confident he’ll continue the good work.
Catching up with Rep. Cheri Bustos before her term ends
Scales of justice
Freeport woman guilty of buying guns for convicted felon