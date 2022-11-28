Oregon superintendent announces 2024 retirement

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - After 13 years in the Oregon School District #220 as superintendent, Dr. Tom Mahoney says he will retire effective June 30, 2024.

Dr. PJ Caposey, former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, has been appointed by the school board to replace Mahoney.

“It has been an honor to serve as Oregon’s superintendent these last 13 years,” said Dr. Mahoney. “I love the OCUSD community, and I have loved being its school superintendent. OCUSD is a remarkable place to learn, work, and live. I know the district will continue a successful path led by Dr. Caposey.”

Caposey was recently named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Boards.

“The Oregon School District Board of Education is excited to work with Dr. Caposey in his new role,” said Dr. Bryan Wills, Board President. “Dr. Caposey has the experience and background needed to help the district reach its future goals and drive academic success.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.