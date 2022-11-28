One in critical condition after shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting Sunday in Rockford leaves one man fighting for his life in a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Kent Street near the intersection of South Main. The information is limited, but Rockford police tweeted the man is in critical condition.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was struck in the 300 block of Kent Street and is listed in critical condition at this time. Please avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 27, 2022

No details on if there are any suspects or arrests made.

