One in critical condition after shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting Sunday in Rockford leaves one man fighting for his life in a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Kent Street near the intersection of South Main. The information is limited, but Rockford police tweeted the man is in critical condition.

No details on if there are any suspects or arrests made.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

