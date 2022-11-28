Man shot on Kent Street in Rockford, in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting in Rockford leaves one man fighting for his life in a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting took place around two this morning in the 300 block of Kent Street near the intersection of South Main. The information is limited, but Rockford police tweeted the man is in critical condition.

No details on if there are any suspects or arrests made.

