Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized.

According to investigators, the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up the crowd.

The 26-year-old man struck in the stomach was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and is now listed as stable.

Police tweeted about the incident early Sunday morning:

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was struck in the 300 block of Kent Street and is listed in critical condition at this time. Please avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 27, 2022

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing.

