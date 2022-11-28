Freeport woman guilty of buying guns for convicted felon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman admitted to lying to a firearms dealer so she could buy guns for a convicted felon.

Felicya Knox, 31, pled guilty in federal court Monday to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms.

Knox said she bought multiple firearms for a convicted felon she knew couldn’t legally buy or possess guns.

She faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

Knox is due back in court on May 10, 2023 for sentencing.

