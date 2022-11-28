Freeport native Zeke Vandenburgh earns MVC Defensive Player of the Year

Along with the honor, Vandenburgh will also play in the Hula Bowl in January.
(WIBW)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - After completing his sixth and final season with Illinois State Football, Freeport alum Zeke Vandenburgh is ending his time with some major accolades.

On Monday, Vandenburgh was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The former Pretzel led the FCS in sacks per game and TFLs per game as well in 10 games. The OLB also finished with 100 tackles on the season, and in his final collegiate game against Western Illinois, notched a career-high 17 tackles.

Along with the POTY honors, the Redbird will also be heading to the Hula Bowl in January. The Hula Bowl takes in 100 graduating college football seniors and allows them to be scouted by NFL, USFL, CFL, and XFL teams. The Bowl itself will be played on January 14 in Orlando.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

