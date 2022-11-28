Fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight turned shooting Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up a large and unruly crowd.

Police claim that at one point, someone pepper sprayed inside the club—that’s when a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and as of Monday, is considered stable.

Police tweeted about the incident early Sunday morning:

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing.

