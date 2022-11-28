Fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight turned shooting Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up a large and unruly crowd.

Police claim that at one point, someone pepper sprayed inside the club—that’s when a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and as of Monday, is considered stable.

Police tweeted about the incident early Sunday morning:

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was struck in the 300 block of Kent Street and is listed in critical condition at this time. Please avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 27, 2022

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing.

