$60K in scholarships available through Mediacom for 2023-24 school year

(WIFR) - Mediacom Communications is offering high school seniors assistance for higher education.

For the 22nd year, Mediacom will award 60 scholarships worth $1,000 each based on academic achievement and accomplishments. Scholarship recipients can use the financial awards for post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023.

Students from all high schools where Mediacom provides high-speed internet services are eligible for the scholarship.

The application deadline is January 30, 2023, and can be found online at mediacomworldclass.com.

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Todd Curtis.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers.

A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas can be found with the online application.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.