2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WCJB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead and five are hospitalized Monday after a devastating crash just outside of Genoa, Ill.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. to a severe car crash on IL-23 just north of Ellen Drive, where the scene required a four-hour traffic detour.

According to first responders, three vehicles carrying eight people total were involved in the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment; one person was treated on scene and then released.

Investigators say they will release the names of those involved after families have been notified.

